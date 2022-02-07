Kerrville native Nicki Dechert Carlson will host a book signing and sale at Entertainmart on Saturday, Feb. 12 from noon until 2 p.m.
Carlson will offer signed copies of her book “Grace-Faced: Pursuing the Life-Changing Perspective of a Loving God” for $15, a discount off the online purchase price.
Carlson’s first book was published in late November by Xulon Press, and has been met with high praise and numerous requests for speaking engagements across the Hill Country.
One Amazon review states, “Grace-Faced is a book unlike any other I have read. This author greets me on her pages as a trusted friend: sympathetic, understanding, and never preachy or holier than thou. Her humorous stories, anecdotes, and personal experiences showcase her openness and non-judgmental style as she walks me through the ways I can seek the face of God.”
Another reader comments, “Carlson's conversational style of writing will make you feel like you're sitting across the table from a wise and close friend enjoying a great cup of coffee and quality time together.”
A Kerrville native, current resident and graduate of Tivy High School, Carlson is also a devoted wife and mother. She holds a Bachelor of Journalism degree with highest honors from the University of Texas at Austin. She formerly worked as a Special Sections Editor and writer for the Austin American-Statesman, in addition to freelance writing for numerous organizations. She volunteers at the Kerrville First United Methodist Church and local schools. In her free time, Carlson enjoys playing tennis and piano, singing, and gardening.
