Teacher Feature: Julie Boles

School: Notre Dame Catholic School.
Subject taught: Pre-kindergarten three and four-year-olds.
Years teaching: 20 years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of science in teacher education, with a minor in journalism, from Tarleton State University.
Reason you chose a career in education: Both of my parents were teachers, so I grew up in that world. I began by playing teacher when I got home from school.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: The kids keep me laughing with their funny stories. They love to tell everything, it’s a big game for them.
Hardest part of teaching: Juggling the different needs of individual students.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I’d like to have less focus on testing, and more on making learning fun for kids, and I think educators need more support from the community.
Other duties at school: I don’t have any yet.
Hobbies/interests: I love mystery movies, and playing board games.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Dublin, Texas, about 50 miles southwest of Dallas. I graduated from Dublin High School in 1993, then went to Tarleton. I met Reagan Boles at the T.S.U. Baptist Student Ministry, and we both love Italian food so he took me to Fort Worth to the Olive Garden for our first date. We were married in 1997, then I graduated from T.S.U. in May of 1998. I taught for two years for the Venus ISD, south of D.F.W., but our first son, Caleb, had serious health issues with epilepsy for his first 10 years, though he’s doing great now. So I became the pre-school director, and worked in the Mother’s Day Out program for First Baptist Church in Joshua, south of Fort Worth, while I home-schooled and taught for a lot of co-ops, both paid and volunteer. My husband grew up in Ingram, so we moved here in 2018 to help take care of the family ranch in Mountain Home. I worked for Mother’s Day Out at First United Methodist, Kerrville for two years, and for Trinity Baptist Church’s Children’s Day Out, until I took a position at St. Peter’s School. I liked it there, and really wasn’t looking for a change, but Krystal Mata, a friend from St. Peter’s, had come to Notre Dame School, and the door opened for me to come here. Caleb is now 21, and travelling all over the U.S. as a trainer for Raising Cane’s. Our second son, Carson, is 16 and going to Tivy High School, and our daughter, Kendall, 11, is at Ingram Middle School. Our family is active at Trinity Baptist Church, where I help with the youth programs, for both littles and bigs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.