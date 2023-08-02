Katie Buck says she inherited Buck Wild Animal Rescue and Wildlife Rehab from her grandfather.
“Clarence Graham started this sanctuary before I was born,” she says. “He got me involved when I was one or two years old, and I’ve been helping wild animals ever since. We do a little bit of everything. Some of the animals we get will never be able to live without care, for instance birds who are injured so they can’t fly. So we provide them sanctuary. Others we can rehabilitate. We rescue them, and ultimately release them to lead natural lives.”
She says animal rescue is regulated by both state and federal governments. She has earned certifications from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, which involves documenting many hours of caring for animals and passing tests to become a licensed wildlife rehabilitator. Once she had her state license for three years, she met similar education requirements to obtain her federal licenses to handle songbirds, migratory birds, and raptors.
Her Buck Wild facility is also licensed, and she is required to file quarterly reports and pass regular inspections.
Buck says she was born in Room 403 in the old Sid Peterson Memorial Hospital, the same room her mother and grandmother were born in. She returned to Room 403 to bear her first son, Garrett. But she says, “By the time I had my other two sons, Tyler and Colten, Peterson Medical Center had been built. There isn’t a ‘Room 403’ in their ‘Baby Place’.”
She says, “I was raised on my grandfather’s property, and I’ve never wanted to leave. I went through the Ingram schools, and graduated from Ingram Tom Moore in 2000. By the end of high school, I was almost a veterinary technician, and completed it working with Dr. Carlee Buford, who is my muse. I got my wildlife rehabilitator license in 2016. When my grandfather passed, I became the owner.”
But she says it’s far from a one-person operation. “All three of my sons have a big part in this place. Garrett graduated from ITM in 2022, and earned his welding certification from Ranger College. Tyler is a junior at ITM, and Colten is a fourth-grader in Hunt School. They have put a lot of their young souls into Buck Wild.”
Buck says she depends on her clinic manager, Jenny Stewart, who also does a lot of volunteer training. “Talk about dedication, she’s here working today, even though she’s eight months pregnant. Our general manager, Haley Caswell, works mainly on quarterly reports and inspections, and keeps a census of about 200 animals in sanctuary and 200 in rehabilitation. Many of them are very young, and require feeding every two hours. We have about 40 trained volunteers in feeding teams who pull shifts to be available 24 hours a day.”
She says many of the animals in her care come from people who call her. She also gets calls from game wardens and animal control. The first step is to make sure the animal needs rescuing. “We do a lot of education, particularly when the deer are having their fawns. Most people think it’s bad to find a fawn lying quietly under a bush, with its ears back. But that’s what we like to see. Whitetail does need to feed, and they typically leave fawns in a quiet place, go off to find food, then return to collect the fawn and feed it. We also get calls about fledgling birds, who are on the ground temporarily while they learn to fly. ‘Rescuing’ them does more harm than good.”
She says the best response is don’t touch an animal you find until you call and get advice.
But sometimes rescue is necessary. “We have people who will spot a dead opossum on the side of the road, and stop to see if there are baby opossums, joeys, in her pouch. Most of the time the joey is locked on the mother’s nipples, and we’ve had to figure out how to feed them as naturally as possible. We have developed a procedure where we use ‘eye spears.’ These are little sponges on sticks, which are usually used in cataract surgery, so we order them online. We can get the joey to lock its jaws on the sponge, then dribble milk on the sponge until the joey grows enough to feed it with a syringe, using a special nipple. We also get our special milk for animals online, ordering it from Fox Valley.”
She says after the joey grows some more, they carefully graduate it to bowl feeding with bugs, fruit, and vegetables. Grown opossums eat ticks, fleas, and small snakes, so they are handy to have around. Buck keeps the opossums until they are about half-grown, more time than their mom would.
Part of the process, and a big part of the volunteer training, is taking care not to “imprint” on the animals. “We can hold them when they are very young, but to have a successful release we have to stop before the point where they get used to being handled by people. Once they hit certain marks; they learn to hunt, to fly, or to find food, they get a “soft release.”
“TPWD has designated appropriate release areas for different species of animals, where there is enough food and water for them. They can stay in the release areas until they get used to being in the wild enough to leave, and go into the world.”
Buck says besides those permanently injured; her sanctuary animals may not be Texas wildlife. They may be exotics, or former wild pets where the owner can no longer care for them, or they are not handleable. “We get ‘little ducklings are so cute’ cases, after they grow up and start pecking.”
She says Buck Wild is a 501(c)3, and depends on donations for their funding. “Because we live here, we’re a ‘residential’ instead of a ‘commercial’ facility, and that makes it very difficult to qualify for grants. Everyone here is a volunteer, but we need funds for feed and veterinary bills. We care for about 400 animals on about $50,000 per year. We have lots of ways to donate. We keep ‘wish lists’ of items we need the most on Amazon and Chewey, an American online retailer of pet food and other pet-related products. People like to shop, so it’s a fun way to donate. People can give to care for specific animals on PayPal and Venmo. And setting up a monthly donation on Patreon gives us a stable income.”
Buck says, “It’s all worth it when we get to release animals who would otherwise die. We recently got to watch two herons fly out into the world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.