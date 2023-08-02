Buck Wild
Katie Buck, owner of Buck Wild Animal Rescue and Wildlife Rehab, holds two of her young charges, a raccoon and a skunk. “I was raised on this property,” she says. “I’ve been rescuing wildlife all of my life, and I’ve never wanted to leave.”

Katie Buck says she inherited Buck Wild Animal Rescue and Wildlife Rehab from her grandfather.

“Clarence Graham started this sanctuary before I was born,” she says. “He got me involved when I was one or two years old, and I’ve been helping wild animals ever since. We do a little bit of everything. Some of the animals we get will never be able to live without care, for instance birds who are injured so they can’t fly. So we provide them sanctuary. Others we can rehabilitate. We rescue them, and ultimately release them to lead natural lives.”

