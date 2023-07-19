Hysun Chung keeps Amazon shopping safe, from his home

Application security engineer Hysun Chung says he connects to the Amazon network from his home in Kerrville.
“I have an Amazon-specific laptop,” he says. “Everything I do stays on that laptop or the Amazon network, and doesn’t go anywhere else. Most days I work on the training applications with the education team, and develop ways to make Amazon applications more secure. That security directly affects everything the store applications do to keep customer data, the financial exchanges, and the purchases secure.”
About once a month he uses the training apps to conduct virtual training for 80 to 100 students. He says he teaches ethical hacking. Ethical hackers have to know basic cyber security and secure coding to keep Amazon’s shopping networks secure. They use threat modeling to teach them how to find software weaknesses and fix them.
“When I’m not teaching, I’m keeping up,” he says. “I’m learning Amazon-specific ways to approach training. I update the curricula, and develop courses to add to the training. Just keeping up with cybersecurity is a daily task, particularly with the development of artificial intelligence and machine learning. AI has lowered the barriers to entry for both good guys and bad guys.”
He says, “For instance, you can go on Chat GPT and ask directions. It’s designed to discourage malicious hackers, but realistically the bad guys and the good guys both use the same tools. I have to produce malware so I can test platforms. People could use that malware for evil purposes, but it’s a necessary tool. So the classes I teach stress a lot of ethics to help users keep themselves honest.”
He says when he started he was the first security engineer for training. “I rewrote all the curricula, changing it to meet the needs of the students. I found software developers have different priorities than security technicians. The developers want apps that are easy to use and run quickly, helping customers shop with a minimum of steps. They want to get their product out on the platforms quickly. Those of us in security want to take the time to make those same apps impossible to hack. What I try to do when training is get both sides on the same team.”
He adds, “As a trainer I have a great job. It marries two of my main interests, development and security.”
Chung says he was born and raised in Hawaii. “My mother, Debbi Appleby, had me at home, so it wasn’t urgent to get a birth certificate immediately,” he says. “Since I was her husband’s first son, she wanted a Chinese name, to honor my father, Edward Chung. But she couldn’t decide. On the fourth day she traveled to Hanapepe, to the Chinese Library there, but since it was Sunday, the library was closed. When she got back home she greeted me as she had been, ‘Hi, son.’ That gave her the idea to change the spelling and name me Hysun.”
He says while he was originally homeschooled, his family moved from Kauai to the Big Island to Maui, so he went to three high schools. He graduated from the Institute for Christian Education in 1995.
He attended Tennessee Temple University in Chattanooga for two years, before he had to drop out due to financial issues. He moved to Madison, Ga. for six years, building and repairing business networks and database software. While there he volunteered at Source of Light Ministries, a mission agency. Returning to Oahu he spent two more years in IT, and two years as an accounting clerk for a private Christian school.
At age 29 he says he wanted a change, and obtained a one-year waiver to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps. He spent five years on active duty as a signals intelligence analyst, after the Corps sent him to the Defense Language Institute for a 63-week immersion course to learn Mandarin Chinese.
Chung says his family had been running a furniture business since 1985. In 2012 the housing bubble burst, and the business floundered. “I left the Marine Corps to return to Hawaii and take over, but it didn’t work out. The business couldn’t survive the downturn, and we had to close it a year and a half later. In 2013 I applied for a government consulting job in Washington, D.C., and was accepted. I moved to Maryland, and a week later the contract was dropped.
“I believe in doing the best with who I am, but striving to be better tomorrow, so I decided to use my G.I. Bill to finish my degree. I earned a bachelor of science in cybersecurity 20 years after I started college.”
He says in 2015 he saw a Ted Talk about a new dating app, “OkCupid,” and was intrigued by the matchmaking algorithm. He decided the best way to study it was to sign up. “It gave me a 99-percent match with Kim Goward. She was a Java programmer, and strangely enough had lived in Hawaii the same time I did. We never met back then, but no doubt the shared culture helped make the match. We met for coffee at Starbucks in February, got engaged in April, and were married July 15, 2012. Now our daughter, Kate, is 18; and our son, Sam, is 15. Both are homeschooled, and Kate has a summer job at Jellystone Park. Kim cooks a lot of Asian food, which we all love.”
Chung says when he was 12 he visited his grandfather, Dale Appleby, and an uncle and aunt in San Antonio. “Uncle Larry and Aunt Lori Chilton took me to see the Alamo, and I always remembered it. So in 2017 I interviewed with USAA, and we moved to San Antonio. We found our place in Kerrville in 2018. We really love Kerrville, particularly all the deer.
“I started working from home with USAA in 2019. In 2022 I was hired by Amazon. The flexibility is really, really nice. We can travel a lot more, because I can take the laptop and work on the road, and I can also take care of our six and a half acres, where we have two dogs, three cats, about 30 chickens, four goats, a pig and a duck.”
