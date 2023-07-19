Hysun Chung keeps Amazon shopping safe, from his home
Application security engineer Hysun Chung says he connects to the Amazon network from his home in Kerrville.

“I have an Amazon-specific laptop,” he says. “Everything I do stays on that laptop or the Amazon network, and doesn’t go anywhere else. Most days I work on the training applications with the education team, and develop ways to make Amazon applications more secure. That security directly affects everything the store applications do to keep customer data, the financial exchanges, and the purchases secure.”

