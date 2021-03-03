SVP Operations

Senior Vice-President of Operations Joe Piszczor says for him every day at Peterson Health is different.
“I tackle whatever needs to be done,” he says. “As SVP of Operations I work with the directors of the many ancillary departments, like radiology, laboratory, pharmacy and others. I make sure they have the resources they need to take care of patients, to meet their goals, and ultimately to deliver on our mission: ‘To provide exceptional, compassionate, patient-centered care.’ I meet with the directors once a month to share specific goals and needs, and answer questions. In between, my door is always open.”
He says he also has the familiar job description of “other duties as assigned.” Last week he worked with Tracy Davis, VP of Population Health, running the first COVID-19 vaccination event calling in people on the Peterson pre-registration list. “I made phone calls and just helped out any way I could.”
The pharmacy recently updated the Omnicell machines which dispense medications. Piszczor says the process took longer than anticipated, so he had to adjust the timeline, but they made sure every patient got the correct meds, on time.
Winter Storm Uri knocked out one of the hospital’s chillers. Piszczor says he has already written the justification for purchase of a new one, which will be presented to the Board of Directors as an unbudgeted capital request.
“But one of my most important tasks is to be a sounding board,” he says. “A department head can come in with a problem and say, ‘Here’s what I think.’ We’ll talk it over, get input as necessary, and come up with a collaborative effort to resolve the issue. I think my main motto there is to seek to understand, before seeking to be understood.”
Piszczor says he was born and raised in Chicago, graduating from Marist High School in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood, in 1999. He completed his undergraduate degree, a bachelor of science in community health, at the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign. “I always knew I wanted to do something in the medical field. As I got involved, I leaned toward administration. Hospitals are fascinating organizations, with all the different departments and facets interacting for a common purpose.”
He says he came to Texas in 2003. At the time Texas A&M University had one of the few programs focusing on rural public health. He completed his master of health administration in 2005. “Initially I wasn’t sure about remaining in Texas. I knew I wanted a warmer climate, and I had family in the Fort Worth area. But Pat Murray, who was then the Peterson CEO served on an extension advisory board at A&M, so I connected with Kerrville.”
After he graduated, Piszczor says he came to Peterson as an “administrative resident” for 12 months. “It’s an apprenticeship, like a physician’s residency requirement, where you can put your education to work in a real-world hospital. At the end of the year Peterson offered me a position as an assistant administrator, and the job has grown from there.”
His first big project came in April of 2008, he says, when he was tasked with coordinating Peterson’s move, including patients, staff, equipment and supplies, from the old hospital on Sidney Baker and Water streets to the new facility across the river on Hill Country Drive.
Also in 2008 Piszczor says he was volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Hill Country. “They paired me with eight-year-old Kaleb Grona, from Fredericksburg, and we became ‘brothers.’ In October of 2008 I took Kaleb and his mother, Rebecca, out for dinner to celebrate her birthday. Later on I was over at Hondo's On Main, in Fredericksburg, and I called to see if Rebecca wanted to join me. She said, ‘But Kaleb isn’t here.’ I said, ‘I know.’ She came anyway, and Rebecca and I got married and I adopted Kaleb in April of 2010.”
He says Kaleb is grown now, and serving with the Navy Reserves in San Antonio, getting ready for deployment. He and Rebecca have two younger children still at home. Both attend Tally Elementary School, with Noah in the fourth grade and Addison in the second.
Piszczor says, “In 2012 I say I ‘took a sabbatical to Disney World.’ We moved to Lakeland, Fla., between Tampa and Orlando, where I became chief operating officer of a for-profit hospital. It was a promotion, but we became pregnant with Addison, and realized the new job meant frequent moves between hospitals in the chain. I connected back to Kerrville. I was lucky. In 2013 the person who took my position moved on to another hospital, and Peterson welcomed me back as vice-president of operations.”
Now, as senior VP, Piszczor says he believes in treating people the way he wants to be treated. “The people here have exceptional teamwork. No one at Peterson has to work alone.”
Piszczor and his family spend spare time travelling, and he says he likes to be outside jogging or bicycling. His weeks are fairly full going to his children’s practices and games in basketball, baseball, and gymnastics. Most of his family is still in Chicago and he misses them, but his brother, Steve Piszczor, is still in Fort Worth. “So two of us five siblings are in Texas, and we’re staying.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.