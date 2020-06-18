Pets of the Week – June 17, 2020

Tapanga
Tapanga (left) is a female, white Shepherd Mix. She is approximately 3 years old and weighs about 34 pounds. Tapanga is a bit timid when she firsts meets people, but will quickly warm up to them once she knows she will not be hurt. She would love to be a part of your family. Her adoption fee is $50, which goes towards a rabies vaccination, a microchip, and the city/county registration. We also have the Family-Fit Program, a one-week trial period, to ensure she will be a good addition to your family and home. For information, call 257-3100, or visit Kerr County Animal Services at 3600 Loop 534.
Ramone
Ramone (right) is a neutered male, short haired, grey and white tabby. He is a very affectionate love bug that will climb into your lap and stay for hours. Ramone has been impounded at our facility since May 20 and is still desperately seeking a new home with a loving family. Will you please be his hero? His adoption fee is $20, which goes towards a rabies vaccination, a microchip, and the city/county registration. We also have the Family-Fit Program, a one-week trial period, to ensure he will be a good addition to your family and home. For information, call 257-3100, or visit Kerr County Animal Services at 3600 Loop 534.
