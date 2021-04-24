The Hill Country Arts Foundation and its Point Theatre in Ingram announces that “Playground at the Point” will continue in the summer of 2021. All children under age 18 are welcome to be registered as students.
“We have exciting plans for children’s theater this year,” theater directors said.
‘Seussical Kids’
Their show this year will be “Seussical Kids.”
They said this is a great musical for children of all ages. They will need actors, singers and backstage crew for this show.
They will start meeting to and rehearse as soon as it is safe to do so. The show will be presented Sept. 9-12.
Registration is open now at $50 per child. The fee covers royalties, props, costumes and sets.
They want everyone to be part of this wonderful children’s program, so sponsorships and payment plans can be discussed, if upfront payment is an issue. Contact Dan Kirkland, artistic director, at 367-5121.
“Children’s theater education is the future of theater,” Kirkland said. “We take this very seriously. Although it will be fun and exciting, it also will be educational.”
Point Theater would like to thank the community for their continued support. The goal of the HCAF is to create a safe and fun environment for the children.
All the plans for 2021 may change if it is not safe to do children’s theater because of COVID-19. All registrations will be valid when it is safe, Kirkland said.
For more information, call Kirkland at the Point Theater; or email Daniel@hcaf.com.
The HCAF and its theater are located at 120 Point Theater Rd. S., Ingram.
