Center Point Volunteer Fire Department will be having a fundraiser fish fry on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 4-7 p.m. at the Center Point VFD Station, located at 548 Kelly Street in Center Point.
Plates will include fish, beans, French fries, coleslaw, hush puppies, soda, tea and beer.
Cost per plate is by donation.
These donations help support the CPVFD as it serves the community through fire protection and emergency response services.
Proceeds from this fundraiser help cover general operating expenses such as fuel, insurance, training, and equipment replacement (safety gear, hoses, radios, vehicle tires, etc.).
