‘Tails and Tales:’ Summer Reading Club open

Summer is upon us and the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library is celebrating their annual Summer Reading Club. The theme this year for all ages is “Tails and Tales.”
Registration began June 1 at the library and concludes on Wednesday, July 28.
Participants who choose to register online can email the library at Library.webmaster@kerrvilletx. gov and include their name, age, school name, phone number and city of residence. Reading logs and summer calendars may be picked up at the library or downloaded from the library’s website at www.bhmlibrary.org. Participants can choose to read books, eBooks, or listen to Books on CD or eAudiobooks to earn their hours toward a certificate and an award.
The Friends of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library have provided the funding for the Summer Reading Club. Activities include child and teen-friendly programs. All programs are free of charge and a library card is not required to participate in the club; however, registration in the Summer Reading program is requested.
This summer the library kicked off the Summer Reading Club with a Summer Reading Kick-off Celebration on the library campus.
The event had activities for the whole family and included music by the band Exit 505, a bounce house, Kona Ice, Friends of the Library and Kerrville Pets Alive! Families were able to sign up for the Summer Reading Club during the event.
This summer, professional children’s performers are offering free entertaining and educational programs.
All of these performances are free and open to family groups, organized groups, and daycares. Performers this summer include:
• June 9: “Animal Tails and Tales” with Kim Lehman;
• June 16: Dinosaur George;
• June 23: Mad Science;
• July 7: Storybook Theatre;
• July 14: Nancy & Friends puppet show.
All shows begin at 10 a.m. at the Cailloux Theater and are approximately 45 minutes long.
Craft sessions and activities are open to family groups only and three sessions will be held on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. June crafts include:
• June 7: “Rock Painting;”
• June 14: “Shark and Fish Cup Game;”
• June 21: “Paper Nesting Dolls;”
• June 28: “Parakeet Craft;”
• July 12: “Aboriginal Animal Dot Painting;”
• July 19: “Beaded Keychain.”
Registration is required for each craft and will open the Sunday before each craft event.
Registration may be made online through the library’s event calendar or by calling the library reference desk at (830) 258-1267.
Pre-School Story Time is held every Tuesday at 10 am in the library meeting room. Story Time is geared towards ages 2-6 and will include stories, songs, and rhymes. Calm and Color will follow Pre-School Story Time at 10:30 a.m. in the library meeting room.
The popular Lego Club geared up to build again this summer every Thursday from June 3 through July 22, at 10:30 a.m. These sessions are open to family groups only and registration is required.
Daycare groups who have registered their participants with the Summer Reading Club may call and schedule a Lego session at the library. Private sessions are dependent on availability.
Family Movie afternoons will be held every Thursday from June 3 through July 22 at 2 p.m.
Teens are invited to participate in the Summer Reading Program as well. Teen and Tween sessions will be held on June 1 and June 29 and July 6 and July 27 at 2 p.m.
The final event of the 2021 Summer Reading Club will be the Awards Pizza Party held at the library on July 28 from 1:30-3 p.m. We ask that only members of family groups who have read at least six hours attend this event.
Children and teens are encouraged to read at least six hours for a certificate and 25 hours for a certificate and an award.
For more information about the Summer Reading Club, please call (830) 258-1267 or email Library.webmaster@kerrvilletx. gov.
The Summer Reading Club schedule and program details, including movie titles and dates, are also available on the library’s website at http://ww.bhmlibrary.org.
For more information, contact the library reference desk at (830) 258-1274 or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
