Mark your calendars for Sept. 19 and secure your tickets now for the “Healing Hearts Celebration,” the longest-running charity event in Kerr County.
Celebrating 47 years, the Hill Country Youth Ranch Auxiliary will host this fun event to raise funds for enrichment programs at the ranch’s three campuses: Hill Country Youth Ranch in Ingram, Big Springs Ranch in Leakey and Enhanced Horizons in Ingram.
This year’s event will be held at the Y. O. Ranch Hotel and Conference Center. Doors open at 9 a.m. for early bird access to the best clothing fashions collected all year at the HCYR Thrift Shop Boutique, and a silent auction featuring more than 100 of the best items ever assembled for a charity auction. Additional opportunities are two exciting raffles that feature a chance to win a $2,500 H-E-B gift card and a “Golden Ticket” with a choice of four fabulous vacation packages.
A delicious, plated luncheon begins at 11 a.m. with the program officially starting at noon.
For those unable to attend the in-person event, virtual participants will be sent a link to watch and participate in the live one-hour program on their desktop or smartphone. Virtual participants can remotely engage in the silent auction, raffles and mission drive. The program will feature a video showcasing the children’s enrichment programs, an alumni testimonial, a style show of the best thrift shop fashions, and a live auction with a variety of fabulous opportunities.
Individual tickets are $60 each. Tables of 10 are available for $600 each. Sponsorships are available for $10,000, $5,000, $2,500 and $1,000 and include tables of 10, special recognition and a VIP event experience.
The event is limited to 500 on-site attendees and tickets are selling quickly. To purchase your Healing Hearts tickets, visit the official event website: bit.ly/HealingHearts22 or the Youth Ranch website www.youth-ranch.org.
The Hill Country Youth Ranch provides a safe, loving and life-enhancing Christian environment for children and young adults who have suffered severe trauma from abuse or neglect.
The HCYR Auxiliary is the support organization that provides total voluntary and significant monetary assistance to the ranches. If you believe in the mission of Hill Country Youth Ranch, this event is a terrific way to show your support and have some fun at the same time. With both live and virtual options, anyone can attend this year’s event no matter where you live. Purchase your ticket(s) and make plans now to join us on Sept. 19.
