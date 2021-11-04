Teacher Feature: Marissa Varin

School: Center Point Elementary School.
Subject taught: First grade.
Years teaching: Three years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of science in human development and family science, and a bachelor of science in education, both from Oregon State University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I admired my elementary school teachers. Ms. McCormick in first grade and Mrs. Jackson in fifth grade inspired me to enter the same career.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: I enjoy spending time with young kids every day, and I love their sense of humor.
Hardest part of teaching: Not being able to change some of the things some kids experience outside the classroom.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I wish it could be more individualized for kids, teaching what each of them need to learn.
Other duties at school: None, so far.
Hobbies/interests: I like gardening, and going to the beach. My husband and I like to take road trips, especially between here and Oregon, where my parents, Max Downing and Laurel Jessick, still live.
Personal history: I was born in Portland, Ore., and grew up in a suburb, Sherwood. Travis Varin and I met in sixth grade, and started dating our sophomore year in Sherwood High School. I played golf and participated in peer counseling in high school, graduating in 2015. Then I went to Oregon State, graduating with my two degrees in 2019. His parents, Candice and Randy Varin, traveled a lot, and liked the Medina-Bandera area, so they built a house there. After I graduated, we moved to Texas, where Travis sells real estate, and does land-clearing and builds roads. Travis and I planned our wedding for a year, then married in August of 2020. I taught in Medina for two years, and now we’re in Center Point. We live with Daisy, our yellow Lab, and Leo the cat.
