The Hill Country Retired School Employees Association invites all retired school employees to a brunch Aug. 15, at Dietert Center (The Grill), 451 Guadalupe St., Kerrville.
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. with the brunch following at 10 a.m.
Attendees will have exhibit booths to visit and will receive information about the local chapter as well as Texas State Teachers Association and the benefits it offers to members.
Please RSVP to Annette Johnston at (432) 230-8031 or Linda Seymour at seemore@iname.com.
