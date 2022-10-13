‘National Night Out’ in Kerrville
103-year-old Julia Finger, left, visits with her Riverhills subdivision neighbor Linda Jones during last Tuesday’s National Night Out event in the neighborhood.

National Night Out, Tuesday, Oct. 4 saw multiple opportunities for celebrating police and community partnerships during individual neighborhood events around the Hill Country.

NNO began in August 1984 when 400 communities in 23 states with more than 2.5 million participants began a tradition that has lasted for 38 years. Today NNO is celebrated in all 50 states, all U.S. territories and on U.S. military bases around the world.

