‘National Night Out’ in Kerrville

National Night Out, Tuesday, Oct. 4 saw multiple opportunities for celebrating police and community partnerships during individual neighborhood events around the Hill Country.
NNO began in August 1984 when 400 communities in 23 states with more than 2.5 million participants began a tradition that has lasted for 38 years. Today NNO is celebrated in all 50 states, all U.S. territories and on U.S. military bases around the world.
Most NNO celebrations are the first Tuesday of August, but Texas and several other select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October.
The goal of National Night Out is to enhance relationships between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a sense of community.
“In Kerrville, residents gather together to hold block parties, and we, the Kerrville Police Department, visit these events to enhance the relationship between police and the public,” said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, public information officer for the Kerrville Police Dept.
Lamb said the department was really gratified that 16 separate events were planned this year in neighborhoods all over Kerrville.
“Chief McCall, the entire command staff, detectives and patrol officers visited with residents all over town and McGruff, the crime dog, even showed up at several places. It was a great night of community and fun, and we’re already looking forward to next year,” Lamb added.
