Teacher Feature: Amy Sralla

School: Tivy High School.
Subject taught: Dual credit anatomy and physiology, and head athletic trainer.
Years teaching: 19 years.
Years at school/district: 19 years.
College: I have a bachelor of science in secondary education from Lubbock Christian University, and a master of athletic training from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
Reason you chose a career in education: I always wanted to be an athletic trainer, and I chose to work in education because I like working with high-school-age young people. I didn’t realize I’d get into teaching college-level anatomy and physiology.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Being able to work with athletes, helping them stay healthy and get back into sports. I also like to educate young people about their body and how it works.
Hardest part of teaching: Balancing a dual role as a trainer and a teacher.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would like to see more focus on health education, teaching students how to care for themselves and how important healthy choices are.
Other duties at school: Being both a trainer and a teacher, I don’t have time for assignments that aren’t related to the health and safety of the athletes.
Hobbies/interests: Spending time with family and friends, and travelling. Last summer we took a road trip, camping in Arkansas and Oklahoma, and we’d like to see Yellowstone. I also spend lots of time chasing my two kids around.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Abilene. At Wylie High School I played soccer and ran track, graduating in 1996. I got my bachelors from Lubbock Christian University, and earned my masters from Texas Tech in 2003. I applied a lot of places, but when Tivy High School offered, I came here in July of 2003. I was part of a bunch of new teachers, young and college age, trying to figure out what to do. I met Rick Sralla, who had been here two years, and who was coaching Tivy football and basketball. For our first date I went with him, and the rest of the group, to the Gillespie County Fair Concert. We were married in 2005. Rick is now the principal of Ingram Middle School, and our two children go to Ingram Elementary. Slaid is in the second grade, and Aveson in the fourth. We also teach studies at Kerrville Church of Christ.
