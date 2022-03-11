Arcadia Live has announced its plans to launch a six-month stand-up comedy series to be held the first Thursday of every month, beginning May 5.
The schedule is as follows:
• May 5 – Billy D. Washington and Slade Ham;
• June 2 – Will C. and Daryl Felsberg;
• July 7 – Reno Collier and Nathaniel Amador;
• Aug. 4 – Lace Larabee and Andrew Markle;
• Sept. 1 – Kristin Linder and Jerry Wayne Longmire;
• Oct. 6 – John Wessling and Patrick Eady.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.thearcadialive.org.
