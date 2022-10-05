A lot more ‘Bigs’ needed

Branch Director Rianne Sykes-Wenske says she oversees two “Big Brothers-Big Sisters” organizations, the Texas Hill Country Branch and the Comal and Guadalupe Branch. The Texas Hill Country Branch spans Bandera, Kerr, and Kendall counties, while the Comal and Guadalupe Branch takes in Comal and Guadalupe counties.
“The ‘bigs’ in the program provide positive adult role models for our ‘littles’,” she says. “They model values like communication, commitment, learning, friendship and humor.”
She says teaching communication skills is vital. “In the absence of communication, when we don’t connect with each other, we tend to make up stories about what the other person feels and thinks, and a lot of the time those stories end in fiery balls of combustion.”
She says the bigs step into the littles’ lives where they are. Bigs don’t care about what is in the past, or what kind of family is behind them. Just the fact that the bigs are choosing to be there, without being paid, and not as a requirement, is a lesson in itself. Some kids, all they have ever learned is to be on the defensive. Littles learning that it’s okay to trust someone, and find love, is a huge step.
But she says the families also learn. “It takes a level of trust for a family to allow a stranger in. Bigs have to accept families with family members who have mental health issues, are involved in substance abuse, are LGBT+, or are incarcerated. We try to match bigs and littles with similar interests. What hobbies or sports do they have in common? We have an intensive interview process that helps us bring bigs, littles, and the families into compatible matches. One of the biggest requirements is a sense of humor.”
She says the main requirements to become a big are that they are in a stable place in their life, for instance not dealing with just getting married or having their own child; and to be able to dedicate the time necessary to support and meet with their little. “Meeting can be simple,” she says. “What do you do in your own life, like going to sporting events or sharing meals? It can also be off-the-cuff opportunities with routine events. We had a big who needed gas, so he pulled into a service station and asked his little if he had ever filled up. They got out, and the big stepped the little through the process, inserting the credit card, punching the buttons, and filling the tank.”
Sykes-Wenske says, “The Hill Country used to have an amazing program. At one time we had well over 100 matches. But now we are struggling to find 14 bigs to match with all the littles who need them. The last three years all kids have been suffering. We can’t figure out what’s happening, but if there was any time we needed bigs to help kids who have no social engagement, or who are depressed, it’s now.”
She says new bigs can trust Big Brothers-Big Sisters to prepare them for the role. There are five trainings the first year, monthly cultural competency training, and quarterly team-building exercises. “The greatest gift of our work is to see humanity as it is.” BB-BS also needs more than bigs. “Right now the Hill Country program has only three board members, so we need both board members and bigs. This is an evidence-based program that works. The Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention rates Big Brothers-Big Sisters the number one program in outcomes for kids. It helps stop cycles of abuse and poverty, and it shows the littles that there are different ways to live out there. And it’s not just littles who benefit, we see 86 percent of the families involved reporting reduced stress.”
She adds, “The Texas Hill Country program is completely self-sufficient. Each dollar we raise is spent here, and all our board members live here.”
Sykes-Wenske says she was born in Houston, but raised in Spring. “At 16 I was a high-school dropout. Between then and when I was 24, things were rough. In 2010 my big brother committed suicide. In 2011 I moved to Austin, and in 2012 I became sober. I started working on a social work degree at Austin Community College, and earned my associates in 2016, while working full-time for the City of Austin. I finished my bachelor of social work at Texas State University in January of 2017. In 2015 I went to work for the Essilor Vision Foundation for three years. I dabbled in politics for about three months, but I discovered my philosophy was way too “black and white” to do that. I believe in ‘Try to do everything in love, because love is what brings us together.”
She says she was attending her TSU graduation party when she got a call from Big Brothers-Big Sisters. She applied for a part-time job, but they ended up hiring her full-time. In January of 2021 she was promoted to branch director over the two branches, and started in March of 2021. She doesn’t think it was an accident. “We’re here for a reason.”
