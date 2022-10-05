A lot more ‘Bigs’ needed
Rianne Sykes-Wenske, left, branch director for the Texas Hill Country Branch of Big Brothers-Big Sisters, confers with the president of the Hill Country board of directors, Kathy Sears, in the gazebo behind Sears’ Center for Fitness. Sears has been a “big” to her little sister, Caitlin, since November of 2012.

Branch Director Rianne Sykes-Wenske says she oversees two “Big Brothers-Big Sisters” organizations, the Texas Hill Country Branch and the Comal and Guadalupe Branch. The Texas Hill Country Branch spans Bandera, Kerr, and Kendall counties, while the Comal and Guadalupe Branch takes in Comal and Guadalupe counties.

“The ‘bigs’ in the program provide positive adult role models for our ‘littles’,” she says. “They model values like communication, commitment, learning, friendship and humor.”

