Teacher Feature: Lauren Broussard

School: Center Point Elementary School.
Subject taught: First grade.
Years teaching: One year.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of science in elementary education from Texas A&M University, and in December I anticipate graduating with my master of education in curriculum and instruction.
Reason you chose a career in education: From kindergarten on, I always wanted to be a teacher. I started out tutoring my little brother.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Watching the kids grow and learn. I love planning fun and engaging lessons and activities.
Hardest part of teaching: Classroom management, particularly when I have to correct the behavior of students so they can learn.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I wish there was more emphasis on hands-on instruction during the teacher education classes.
Other duties at school: I attend many after-school events, but the administration hasn’t given me extra duties during my first year.
Hobbies/interests: I love photography, particularly film photography, and I collect old film cameras. I enjoy walking my dog, and I’m serious about couponing.
Personal history: I was born in Grapevine, but I grew up all over Texas. My parents moved us to Kerrville from 2009 to 2014, but then we moved to The Woodlands, and I graduated from The Woodlands High School in 2018. I went to Lone Star Community College for two years, then transferred to A&M, and earned my degree in 2022. My parents moved back to Kerrville in 2020 to be near my grandparents, Sharon and Duren Moffet, who moved here in 1978. After graduation I moved back home to Kerrville, and started my teaching career at Center Point. My father, James Broussard, is from Louisiana, but my mother, Alison Broussard, graduated from Tivy High School in 1990. I live with, and love to walk with my chihuahua, Nano.
