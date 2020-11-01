Online ticket sales for all Tivy High School and Hal Peterson Middle School athletic events are now available.
Tickets for all Hal Peterson athletic events will be available for purchase on the HPMS website, by clicking on the “Athletics” tab underneath “Activities” at the top of the homepage, or at this address: https://www.kerrvilleisd.net/Page/ 7074.
Tickets for all Tivy athletic events are available for purchase on the Tivy High School website, by clicking on the “Athletics” tab underneath “Activities” at the top of the homepage, or at this address: www.kerrvilleisd.net/Page/1436.
Tickets to any Hal Peterson or Tivy athletic event must be purchased online, as tickets will not be sold at the event. Hal Peterson ticket prices are $3 for adults, $2 for students. Tivy volleyball and Freshman and JV football tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students. Tivy Varsity football tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for students.
Parents of varsity football players, band, cheer and Golden Girls will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for all home varsity football games prior to the general public. Pre-sale will be open to parents at 10 a.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Parents may purchase up to four tickets using their student’s ID number. Remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Wednesday prior to the home varsity football game.
Ticket sales for all other sports will open one week prior to each event. Volleyball games will be held at Hal Peterson Middle School for eighth-grade teams, and BT Wilson Sixth Grade Campus for seventh grade teams. Hal Peterson Middle School is located at 1607 Sidney Baker. BT Wilson Sixth Grade Campus is located at 605 Tivy St.
All Tivy volleyball games will be played at Tivy Gym at Tivy High School, located at 3250 Loop 534.
All football games will be played at Antler Stadium, located at 1300 Stadium Drive. Spectators will be able to specify home or visitor side of Antler Stadium at the time of ticket purchase.
Face masks or face shields are required at all KISD athletic events, and social distancing will be observed.
Space at these events will be limited per UIL guidelines, so spectators are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance, to secure their seat.
Due to capacity constraints, Faculty Athletic Passes and Student Athletic Passes will not be accepted this year. All spectators will need to purchase a ticket for each event they want to attend.
For any questions, call the Tivy Athletic Office at 257-2219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.