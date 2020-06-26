Gene Zesch exhibit to open at MOWA, reception tonight

Gene Zesch refers to himself as the “definitive sculptor of Texas ranching life” although many consider this talented 88-year-old to be the nation’s premiere cowboy woodcarving caricaturist.
Gene’s expressive works will be on display from June 19 - Aug. 1 at the Museum of Western Art in Kerrville, Texas. “Looks Like We’ll Just Have to Tighten Our Belts Again” is a collection of 62 pieces including 57 wood/mixed media and 5 bronzes, all inspired by ranch life as Gene knew it while growing up on a central Texas ranch.
"The museum is thrilled to be able to feature an exhibition of works from this legendary Texas Hill Country artist," said the museum’s Executive Director, Darrell Beauchamp. "His works have been enjoyed for decades by presidents, governors and Texas hardscrabble farmers and ranchers. Everyone can relate to Gene's wonderful work, exacting carving style, and keen sense of humor. It is an honor to host this exceptional show here in Kerrville.”
A membership reception will be held on Friday, June 26 from 5:30-7 p.m. Members will meet Zesch and several of the L.D. “Brink” Brinkman family, whose works remain up in two of the museum’s main galleries.
For further information, phone 896-2553. The Museum of Western Art is located at 1550 Bandera Hwy., Kerrville, and is open Tuesday through Saturday.
