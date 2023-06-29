The community is invited to join the Bluebell Hills Neighborhood in its fourth year of the revival of the July 4 Bike Parade.
The parade will begin at 9 a.m. with a Kerrville Fire Department fire truck leading the way from the new Trinity Baptist Church building out onto Bluebell and onto the usual 1.5 mile route.
The parade starts and ends in the TBC parking lot near the portico on the Galbraith side of 800 Jackson Road.
Participants are asked to park off of Bluebell, with bikes and paraders lining up behind the fire truck in the TBC parking lot.
They have plenty of decorations, so participants can come to decorate their bikes starting at 8 a.m. under the TBC portico.
No motorized vehicles are allowed unless needed for mobility. Bikes, wagons, scooters and strollers are all great.
Participants with decorated ride-ons will get a raffle ticket and prizes will be awarded at the new TBC building after the parade, where there will also be popsicles and a meet-and-greet with local elected officials.
New additions this year are a mummer and the drum line from Ingram Tom Moore.
Veterans are also specially invited to participate, and those who would rather watch than parade, can do so together at 922 Cypress.
