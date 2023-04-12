Monica O’Donnell nears her goal to be ‘Pastor O’Donnell’
Monica O’Donnell will become “Pastor O’Donnell” as a Methodist deacon June 9, but she’s already reaching out from her friendly office to serve both her congregants and the wider community gathering for the many outreach programs at Light on the Hill.

In most of the stories in the Bible, when God asks someone to do something the answer is, “Who, me?” Monica O’Donnell was on an Emmaus Walk in 2016, when she was first called to the ministry.

She says, “I was a teacher. I always thought I would retire as a teacher. Never in a million years did I think I would become a Methodist minister. But God kept calling me for two years, until February of 2018. I was sitting up in bed, reading my Bible and preparing for a Sunday School lesson, when I realized I had to answer. I woke my husband up and said, ‘God has called me to the ministry.’

