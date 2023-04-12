Monica O’Donnell nears her goal to be ‘Pastor O’Donnell’

In most of the stories in the Bible, when God asks someone to do something the answer is, “Who, me?” Monica O’Donnell was on an Emmaus Walk in 2016, when she was first called to the ministry.
She says, “I was a teacher. I always thought I would retire as a teacher. Never in a million years did I think I would become a Methodist minister. But God kept calling me for two years, until February of 2018. I was sitting up in bed, reading my Bible and preparing for a Sunday School lesson, when I realized I had to answer. I woke my husband up and said, ‘God has called me to the ministry.’
“He said, ‘I can see that.’ It was not the response I was expecting from him. Next, I told my parents and his, and they became my biggest cheerleaders. A lot of things in my life just fell into place.”
O’Donnell says she was born in Dallas Methodist Hospital, and grew up in various towns in Dallas County. She graduated from Duncanville High School in 1995, then pursued a bachelor of science in multi-disciplinary studies from Texas Tech University.
While she was at Texas Tech she says fellow students who were from Kerrville, Ryan Farhoudi, Jared Turner and Kurt Leslie, asked her to introduce their friend, Brion O’Donnell, to Lubbock. Brion had been going to college at Schreiner University, and was continuing his education at Tech.
“On April 5, 1997, he took me to McDonalds and offered me an ice cream cone, in a cup, which was free because he had a coupon. I turned him down. It was because I’m lactose intolerant, but I didn’t tell Brion that. I did still go with him. A little over a year later, October of 1998, I attended my first event at Mount Wesley. Brion took me up to the cross, and proposed to me. I couldn’t know at the time, but now most of my ministry is at Light on the Hill, at Mount Wesley, and I’m becoming a minister at First United Methodist Church, where we were married in July of 1999, after graduating from Tech.”
O’Donnell says she spent her first year after college teaching in Lubbock, at Parkway Elementary. She spent the next year teaching at the Washburn Edison Junior Academy in Duluth, Minn., then spent 10 years back in Texas working in the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District, in Bedford.
“We returned to Kerrville,” she says. “Brion and I looked at several houses, and finally found the one we really wanted. But it was already under contract, so we started looking again. Then we got a call, our realtor said, ‘The contract has fallen through, do you still want it?’ We immediately made an offer, and were successful. Later, Judy Mayne told us we had bought her home. She’s a minister, another ‘coincidence’ that fell into place when I answered the call.”
In Kerrville she took a work-at-home position. She says, “I taught online, one-on-one, through the K12 Private Academy, which was international. I had students from all over the world, in different time zones. If a student in Japan wanted a conference at 10 a.m. I had to be online at 8 p.m. the calendar day before, right when I needed to get my own children, Ella and Ava Lea, ready for bed. I burned out, and resigned from teaching in December of 2017.”
Now those children are freshmen, Ella at the University of Texas, Austin, and Ava Lea at Tivy High School.
O’Donnell says the first step on her journey to the ministry was a conference with her senior pastor, Rev. David Payne, so he could hear her story. He gave her a book to study, the Methodist “Discerning the Call to Ministry,” to see if she still felt the call was valid.
“I did,” she said. “So in August of 2018 I attended a Candidacy Summit. These are held once a year, and you are assigned a mentoring group for two semesters under one of the ministers in the conference. Then came three hours of psychological testing, which David thought might be my hardest step. I passed with flying colors.”
She says she went before the District Committee on Ordained Ministry, where she completed 30 one-hour interviews to win their approval as a candidate. The next step, in the spring of 2019, was to go before a charge conference in her home church, First UMC, where members of the congregation had to unanimously vote to be the church that supports her journey. After they did, she applied for seminary in the summer of 2019.
“There are 13 approved Methodist seminaries,” she says. “I chose the Perkins School of Theology, at Southern Methodist University, in Dallas. I thought it would be easier because I have relatives in the area who could help me when I had to be on campus for one week of face-to-face instruction per semester. Then I found out I’d be attending classes at Houston Methodist Hospital, which in Texas is the only “Methodist” hospital that still has a Methodist Board of Directors. I applied for scholarships, and was lucky they paid for 92 percent of the two-year course, and allowed me to earn my master of arts in ministry without going into debt.”
She says all she has remaining is her residence program. “There will be six of us in the group, and we’re incredibly lucky that David will be our Residence in Ministry leader. Once that is complete, I will be commissioned as a deacon on June 9, at the Rio Texas Annual Conference.”
O’Donnell explains the differences in the Methodist Church between a deacon and an elder. “An elder, like Rev. Payne, pastors a church. Elders are itinerant, meaning they move from church to church, assigned by the district’s bishop.
“I’ll be a deacon. Instead of running the church, my emphasis will be serving and leading people both in the congregation, and out in the community. I can request to be assigned to a church and remain there, as approved by the bishop. I will be ordained to conduct weddings and funerals, whereas elders also celebrate the sacraments, which in Methodist tradition are baptism and communion.”
She says she’s already busy up at Light on the Hill. She leads “The Table” on Sundays at 5 p.m., prays with families in line at Mustard Seed Ministries, oversees Covenant Discipleship Groups of five to seven people, finds trained leaders to run Faith and Friends groups of eight people with mental health issues many in assisted living situations, and runs the FUMC coffee bars for fellowship between services.
She says, “I’m completing a journey that began on that Emmaus Walk in 2016, when God called and I thought, ‘Never in a million years,’ and will finish June 9 when I become ‘Pastor Monica O’Donnell’ appointed to Kerrville First United Methodist Church. Then I’ll be commissioned for as long as I live to ministries like those at Light on the Hill, where the motto is ‘Love God. Love Others. Make a Difference.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.