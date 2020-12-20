Polar Bear King, Queen announced

With more donations expected to pour in, the Polar Bear Court for Texas Lions Camp has raised $150,000.
Texas Lions Camp, which gives kids with disabilities like Type 1 Diabetes, Down Syndrome and epilepsy a chance to experience summer camp, is the beneficiary of the 2021 Polar Bear Plunge.
At Texas Lions Camp, traditional camp activities like horseback riding, shooting archery and rock climbing are modified so they are accessible to every camper.
On Monday, Dec. 7, members of the Polar Bear Court and representatives from Mo-Ranch gathered in the Wagon Wheel Café at Mo-Ranch to crown the Polar Bear Plunge king and queen.
Every year, the man and woman from the court who raised the most money is named the king and queen of the Polar Bear Plunge.
The king of the court is Kent Basinger, chairman of the Board of Trustees for TLC, who raised $21,845 for Polar Bear Plunge. He was also given the largest individual fundraiser award.
From Mount Pleasant, Texas, Basinger has been a member of the Mount Pleasant Lions Club for 15 years. During his time with the Lions, he’s served in several leadership capacities. He served as an elect director for four years and currently serves on Texas Lions Camp’s executive committee.
“There are so many reasons why I am so passionate about TLC,” Basinger said. “But simply put, it’s to serve God’s special children is the greatest service of all.”
Terry Hawkins, immediate past district governor for the Texas Lions Camp, was crowned the Polar Bear queen Monday night. She raised $7,300.
Her history with the Lions goes back to high school, where she played the piano at the Odessa Downtown Lions Club.
She joined the Lubbock Lions in 1993, where she chaired events like a TV auction and the Guinness Book of World Records pancake holding festival. She’s also served as an elected director for the Texas Lions Camp, in addition to now serving as district governor.
“Once one visits Texas Lions Camp and sees what these children with special needs can experience, that person is changed forever,” she said. “These children find out for the first time in their lives that they are not alone and that they can have a safe environment to enjoy all the things that children without disabilities can enjoy at a summer camp. This camp changes the lives of not only the campers and their families, but also the counselors, the staff, and the Texas Lions. I am forever grateful that I have become so attached to this place that makes such a difference in people’s lives.”
Proceeds raised for Texas Lions Camp will go toward repairing bunkhouses that were destroyed during a severe storm in the spring.
Previous Polar Bear Plunge beneficiaries include Partners in Ministry, Christian Women’s Job Corps, Star Ranch, Hill Country CARES, Hill Country College Fund, Christian Assistance Ministry, Kid’s Advocacy Place, Habitat for Humanity, K-Star, BCFS Health and Human Services, Kerr County United Way, The Salvation Army of Kerrville, Kerr County Young Life, Texas Hill Country —Big Brothers and Big Sisters of South Texas, West Kerr County Youth Sports and Hill Country Youth Ranch.
On New Year’s Day, awards will be given to the longest slider, biggest splash, slider farthest from home, oldest polar bear and best costume.
Be bold and get cold at Mo-Ranch on Jan. 1, 2021. You can join in the chilly fun all while supporting a great cause!
