Heart-stopping finish

There were 196 golfers that took part in the 77th edition of the Heart of the Hills Golf Tournament, which concluded four days of action Friday, July 27 at Kerrville’s Scott Schreiner Golf Course and featured a thrilling one-hole playoff to decide the Championship Flight.
The four-rounds tournament consisted of seven regular flights of two-player teams, and there was also a Championship Flight and Seniors Flight.
Championship Flight
Clay Barker and Kane Ybarra won in a one-hole playoff against Garrett Kaiser and Sean Stumbo. Barker and Ybarra came back from being in third place after the first two rounds. Kaiser and Stumbo had been firmly in second after the midway point.
Philip Earnest and Jason Evans, leading after two rounds, finished third. Caleb Schmerbeck and Colton Tucker placed fourth.
First Flight
Two teams did tie for first when Bryan Davis/Tim Kaman and Jake Rippee/Ralph Arredondo shot 269 after 72 holes. Rippee and Arredondo were in sole first place halfway through, while Davis and Kaman had been in second place.
B.K. Cody and Barry Mills were third, and tying for fourth were Matt Judson/Lee Paulk and Richard Rodriguez/Alex Ybarra.
Second Flight
Zane Zenner and Zachary Zenner retained their leads built up after two rounds to finish the final 36 holes in first place.
Jason Brown and John Matthews came in second, followed in third by Lonny Williams and Gary Campfield, while Lew McCoy and Carson McCoy finished fourth.
Third Flight
Rowdy Key and Cody Key were another duo that led after two rounds, and stayed on top to win third flight honors.
Price Maxwell and Austin Maxwell rallied from third to second over the final rounds to get past midway second placers Hardy Watson and David Schwab who capped their play in third.
Jeff Fierst and Jimmy Reno came in fourth.
Fourth Flight
Halfway leaders remained unchanged as the teams of Rusty Marshall/Bob Hullender and Charlie DeLeon/Eric Perez stayed 1-2.
Matt McCutcheon and Gilbert Davila scored well enough to go from fourth after two rounds, and finish third over Jerry Oliver and Clay Robertson who had held third until the tournament concluded.
Fifth Flight
Another first place share marked the flight when Todd Smith/Paul Lukich and Patrick Gutierrez/Josef Gutierrez shared honors.
Brennon Scheidle and Andrew Morales also managed co-honors with Eric McCann and Wade Tinsley behind the top two teams.
Sixth Flight
Ricardo Rodriguez/Mark Garza, Doug Smith/Jimmy Howell, and John Williams/Dennis Walsh went 1-2-3 for places they held after the first two rounds.
The final two days of action resulted, however, in a new fourth place team of Billy Hughes and Aaron Hughes.
Seventh Flight
Randy Purswell and Greg Osterholt locked in a share of first place with Gary Creech and I.D. Creech.
Third place was logjammed between Dite Steinruck/Ron Duvall, Mike Guerrero/Greg Schneider, and Chalo Sarinana/Joe Perales.
Seniors
James Riley and Tom Repka played well enough over the final two rounds to claim first place in the Seniors Flight, and finish in front of the second through fourth placers consisting of Dale Cloud/Jimmie Peschel, Ronny Carro/Richard Briggs and Duane Adams/Marc Hendershot.
A total of 59 Kerrville-based businesses helped sponsor the tournament.
Tournament facts
According to information found at the tournament’s hohkerr.com website, the tournament was first contested in 1939, then resumed in 1946 following World War II; HOH tournament has averaged 200-plus players per year since the SSGC renovation in 1999; HOH draws one of the largest fields of any amateur golf tournament in Texas. Historically, more than 50 percent of the participants come from outside of Kerr County. Many players and teams come from out-of-State, and return year after year.
Heart of the Hills Golf Tournament Committee was formed in 1986, marking the point the tournament settled on the current flighted two-man partnership format.
Guy Cullins, SSGC’s long-time head professional, directed the tournament from 1986–2013.
Bobby Morriss and current SSGC staff are currently responsible for course maintenance which allowed for this year’s tournament to operate again.
In 2015, the HOH formally became the Heart of the Hills Golf Association, a non-profit 501(c)6 corporation of Texas with a mission of providing support to local high school golf programs and other local programs.
HOH tournament committee members are Stephen Lynch, Ned Brown, Debbie Minter, Ken Minter, Jimmie Peschel, Dale Cloud, Rowdy Key, Thirman Dimery, Jerry Rodriquez, and Lonny Williams.
