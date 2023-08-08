Heart-stopping finish
Buy Now

Clay Barker and Kane Ybarra teamed up to win the Championship Flight at last week’s 77th Annual Heart of the Hills Golf Tournament at Scott Schreiner Golf Course. The duo topped runner-ups Garrett Kaiser and Sean Stumbo in a one-hole playoff at the conclusion of regulation play to claim the title.

Photo by Brandy McCoy

There were 196 golfers that took part in the 77th edition of the Heart of the Hills Golf Tournament, which concluded four days of action Friday, July 27 at Kerrville’s Scott Schreiner Golf Course and featured a thrilling one-hole playoff to decide the Championship Flight.

The four-rounds tournament consisted of seven regular flights of two-player teams, and there was also a Championship Flight and Seniors Flight.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.