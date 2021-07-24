Arcadia Live announced its slate of summer performances in June, July, August, into September.
The scheduled concerts are as follows:
• Aug. 14 – Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis:
Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis are partners in both music and life. Join this pair of singer-songwriters for an evening of Texas Country and Americana;
• Aug. 21 – Summer Comedy, Shaun Jones with Jesse Peyton:
Headlining comedian, Shaun Jones, and feature act, Jesse Peyton, will take the stage as part of the “Summer Comedy Series;”
• Sept. 5 – Steely Dead: A Steely Dan + Grateful Dead Tribute:
What’s more fun than Steely Dan or Grateful Dead? How about a musical hybrid tribute band that honors both groups? Steely Dead: A Steely Dan + Grateful Dead Tribute delivers a unique and playful musical blend that is sure to please fans of either group.
Tickets
Tickets for all upcoming shows are available by logging on to www. thearcadialive.org/calendar/ or via phone at 315-5483.
Tickets are limited to practice safe social distancing, so be sure to buy ahead of time.
The Arcadia Theater, overlooking the Guadalupe River, has been a cultural cornerstone and the locale for generations of stories for Kerrville since it was built in 1926.
The non-profit organization plans to give this historic theater new life in its next century by reclaiming its status as a hub for the community and showcasing classic films, live music, comedy shows, and private functions.
