It’s the 2023 scholarship season.
The Hunt Garden Club began a scholarship program in 2007 and since its inception has awarded over $38,000 to area high school seniors in recognition of their academic excellence and community service. This year is no different. Applications are due by March 10, 2023.
The scholarship is open to high school seniors who plan to attend a two- or four-year college, university or trade school for the summer or fall 2023 semester and meet two of the following three criteria: current resident of Hunt, Ingram or Mountain Home; attended the Hunt School; or are currently zoned to attend Harper ISD, Ingram ISD or Kerrville ISD. Students meeting these requirements who are homeschooled or attend private school are eligible to apply. Students should review the application for complete requirements.
The application is available at https://huntgardenclub.com/scholarship, or go to the website and choose Scholarship from the menu. Application packets must be received by Friday, March 10, 2023, and may be submitted by U.S. mail or email.
