Cailloux to welcome full audiences in June

As precautions made necessary by the COVID-19 crisis are relaxed across the region, Kerrville's Cailloux Theater is preparing to welcome full audiences once again.
"We cancelled our first concert in March of 2020," said Jeffrey Brown, executive director of Playhouse 2000, which manages the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts. "We haven't offered full seating since then, and we're hoping our audiences are ready to take advantage of it."
"The full capacity of the Cailloux Theater is 810 seats, but everything we've presented over the past few months has been restricted to no more than about 250 to allow for social distancing. We're going to continue to keep safety in mind while we open up all those extra chairs."
Full seating is starting with two events in June.
The first of those events will be a concert by Texan and Grammy Award winner Bobby Flores and his Yellow Rose Band performing the very best of Traditional Country and Western Swing music.
Featuring three world-class fiddles and other musicians known as the best in their field, Bobby Flores will offer a concert guaranteed to get toes tapping.
A fiddler from the age of seven, Bobby has fronted bands that opened for national artists like Mary Robbins and Conway Twitty, played with Johnny Bush and The Bandeleros, and spent more than a decade touring with the legendary Ray Price.
Bobby Flores and the Yellow Rose Band will appear on Saturday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available in all sections priced from $10-$40.
The next week, the long-awaited "Urban Cowboy 40th Anniversary Tour," postponed from June of 2020, will finally make its way to the Cailloux Theater stage.
The concert, celebrating the iconic film from the 1980s, features country music giants Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee re-creating the music that defined a generation.
The movie "Urban Cowboy" was a modest hit, but its soundtrack was a much different, more successful story.
The double LP spawned three country No. 1 hits, including Johnny Lee's "Lookin' for Love" and Mickey Gilley's "Stand By Me."
These two country music legends will offer a night to remember as they bring back those and other chart-topping songs. Sharing 10 years of their music careers together, they promise to put on an evening of great music, fun memories, and incredible entertainment.
The "Urban Cowboy 40th Anniversary Tour" will be presented on Friday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available in most sections priced from $25-$55.
Tickets for all City Center events can be purchased online at www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com; at the Cailloux Theater Box Office, in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; or by phone at any time by leaving a detailed message at 896-9393.
The Cailloux Theater is located at 910 Main Street in downtown Kerrville, and is part of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, managed on behalf of the City of Kerrville by Playhouse 2000, Inc.
