Ranch Radio Group, headquartered in Kerrville, Texas, announced today that their owner, Mark Grubbs, is being awarded TAB’s Highest Honor of “Pioneer Broadcaster of the Year” by the Texas Association of Broadcasters.
Texas Association of Broadcasters will celebrate the achievements of six extraordinary industry leaders at TAB’s Annual Awards Gala with the highest award going to Mark Grubbs as “Pioneer Broadcaster of the Year.” The gala, part of the TAB Event, is set for Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 6:30-9:30 pm at the JW Marriott in downtown Austin.
“Texas broadcasting is nothing without the passionate and dedicated leadership of individual men and women who take to heart the federal license to do good for the communities they serve, and no one embodies that spirit greater than the six radio and TV broadcasters we’re honoring this year,” said TAB President Oscar Rodriguez. “It is an honor to recognize their exceptional accomplishments and contributions to the Lone Star State. They are examples not just to others in the industry, but also to the communities they serve, and are among those who’ve dedicated their lives to this mission of service, as well as others who are still charting the course of their careers. In every case, these honorees define the highest standards of leadership in our industry amidst an ever-evolving media marketplace wherein broadcasting remains unique in delivering important news, emergency information and entertainment while also powering local business growth,” said Rodriguez.
“Putting the Texas Hill Country on the Map Since 1994,” Mark Grubbs has been the owner/operator of the Ranch Radio Group stations in the Texas Hill Country. As a “consummate radio broadcaster,” in radio since 1965, he is always looking for opportunities to serve his community, either with new promotion, programming, and marketing strategies to better serve listeners and local businesses, or with a soulful solution to a pressing need.
Whether it’s serving as the official radio station for the Gillespie County Fair, Kendall County Wildgame Dinner, or raising money for the District Junior Livestock Show, Grubbs’ passion for serving his community is woven seamlessly into everything he and the Ranch Radio Group team do.
Mark Grubbs and
Ranch Radio Group
Mark Grubbs originally wanted to be an architect, but graduated with a degree in psychology (and no job skills) from Oklahoma State University. In the summer of 1965, he worked selling ads for OSU’s AM radio station, KVRO.
He discovered his passion and pursued his degree in Radio/TV and went from being a “C” student to making the Dean’s Honor Roll.
His passion for broadcasting landed him at KEYS in Corpus Christi, WTIX in New Orleans, KTSA/KTFM and KONO/KITY in San Antonio. In 1987, as owner, he signed on 94.7-Capitol FM, in Austin. It soon became clear that the Hill Country was calling.
Through the years, Ranch Radio Group has evolved as the leading provider for local area listeners in the Hill Country.
Currently, the Ranch Radio Group operates on The Ranch 92.3 FM, The Fox at 93.9 and 96.5 FM, The River 106.1 FM, The Raptor 106.5 FM, and The Hill Country Patriot at 102.1 and 104.3 FM. Further information may be found online.
