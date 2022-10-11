Die Künstler von Fredericksburg (Artists of Fredericksburg) will host their 29th art show and Sale Nov. 11-13.
More than 30 amazing artist in various mediums will display their best work. Friday, Nov. 11, the show begins with an artist reception at 5-8 p.m. On Saturday, Nov. 12 several artists will demonstrate their skills from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.