Kerrville Pets Alive! coordinated a successful effort on Thursday, Feb. 16 to remove 18 dogs from a Kerr County home.
The pet owner had previous contacted Kerr County Animal Services stating she was overwhelmed with pets that had reproduced, according to Karen Guerriero, president of KPA!
A total of 22 pets, including 15 puppies, were living inside and outside of her home and only two had been sterilized, Guerriero said. One dog living in the home was previously impounded at KCAS, she added.
KPA! coordinated the rescue of the 18 dogs with Kerr County Animal Services who impounded each of the animals, which is normal protocol for the county.
“Due to the lack of space and vulnerable state of the puppies and one nursing mother, KCAS felt it was best for the group to be transferred to another rescue,” Guerriero said. “Thankfully, the Hill Country SPCA had space available and were able to take in all 18 dogs.”
Each animal will receive medical care and be spayed or neutered before they are adopted out to the public.
“Kerrville Pets Alive! thanks the Kerr County Animal Staff and the Hill Country SPCA for their assistance,” Guerriero said.
Help support Kerrville Pets Alive! efforts by making a tax-deductible donation online at kerrvillepetsalive.org, by mail: 371 Sidney Baker S., Ste. 400, PMB 345, Kerrville, Tx, 78028 or in person at our office at 414 Clay St in Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.