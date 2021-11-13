The Symphony of the Hills presents “Holiday Hopes: dream, pray, love” on Thursday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., at the Cailloux Theater.
Billed as “a celebration of the thoughts and prayers of brother and sisterhood,” the popular holiday concert will feature guest choirs and soloists, including the University of Texas at San Antonio Choirs and Members of the Grand Symphony Chorus, under the direction of Dr. Yoojin Muhn.
The music program includes:
• Englebert Humperdinck – “Overture to Hansel and Gretel;”
• Peter Lawson – “Christmas in Lapland;”
• Ernest Bloch – “Prayer from Jewish Life,” Qizhen Liu, cello soloist;
• Samuel Coleridge Taylor – “Christmas Overture;”
• Christmas Carol Sing Along;
• Beethoven – “Symphony No. 9, Finale.”
Seats can be reserved online at caillouxperformingarts.com or by calling or visiting the Cailloux Theater Box Office, (830) 896-9393.
Box Office window hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $25.
The concert is sponsored by James Avery Forging Hope.
Upcoming Symphony of the Hills concerts are:
• “Outlaws and Heroes: new frontiers,” Jan. 8;
• “Heart of the Strings: Hidden Beauty,” Feb. 24;
• “Primitive Echoes: Mystery of War and Peace,” April 28.
Full descriptions of each concert along with ticket links are available at www.symphonyofthehills.org.
