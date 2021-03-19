Teacher Feature: Anna Kruse

School: Center Point Secondary School.
Subject taught: Seventh-grade English.
Years teaching: 14 years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in sociology, with a focus on health care, from the University of Texas Dallas; and a master of arts in journalism from Indiana University.
Reason you chose a career in education: Teaching is my third career, but I always had an interest in it, and a love of books. When I was young I would set up a school in our basement, mostly for my dolls, but sometimes I could get my baby brother to be a student. I came back around to teaching when my son entered school.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Connecting with the kids, and instilling in them a love of reading and an appreciation for literature.
Hardest part of teaching: There is so much federal and state data collection and paperwork that many places it gets in the way of teaching. That’s not as true in Center Point, where the school supports more teaching.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: In a lot of places, in an attempt to be new and current, education has gotten away from traditional methods that work.
Other duties at school: I work with dyslexia intervention, I sponsor the seventh-grade class, and I’m a certified TELPAS, or Texas English Language Proficiency Assessment System rater, rating writing progress among students. I also try to support my seventh-grade class by attending as many of their home games as I can.
Hobbies/interests: Reading all different genres, and walking. I particularly enjoy the River Trail.
Personal history: I was born in the village of Oreana, Ill., population 200. We moved between Crawfordsville and Plainfield, Ind., and I graduated from Bethesda Christian Schools in Brownsburg, Ind. in 1980. I had family in Dallas, and we rented a condo to attend U.T. Dallas. After graduation I moved back to Plainfield. I worked as a social service coordinator in long-term care and Alzheimer’s care, and started the first Alzheimer’s support group in Hendricks County, Ind. I earned my masters in Journalism, then worked as a reporter. In 1996 Richard Lugar was running for President, and made a stop in Plainfield, and I really wanted to cover it. So, eight and a half months pregnant, I went out in 40-degree weather and took notes at the event. I guess the cold made me go into labor, because I got back to the office and wrote up the article between contractions before I would let my editor take me to the hospital. Bryan was born, and the article ran the next day. I returned to Texas, in the Austin area in 1998 and got my alternative teaching certificate in 2005. I taught in Georgetown for 10 years, one year at a charter school, then two years in La Grange. Bryan grew up and graduated from Texas State University, and went into banking. But he got into “my” 1970s-80s music, and the classic bands, and he finds performances and invites me along. We’ve been to more than 50 concerts together. I had a good friend in Center Point who I visited, and was considering moving here when Mr. Mills called me for an interview. I fit here, and Center Point is where I want to teach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.