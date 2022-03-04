Joshua Ray Walker will perform at the Arcadia Live theater on Thursday, March 10.
On Walker’s new album “See You Next Time,” the Texas-bred singer-songwriter shares an imagined, yet truthful, portrait of a brokedown honky-tonk and the misfits who call it home.
“There’s not a lot of pretension at a honky-tonk, and there’s much more interaction than in other bars—you see a lot less people on their phones,” says Walker. “We’re there to talk to other humans, put a song on the jukebox and dance with a stranger, get to know your bartender and tell them all your problems. I really wanted to capture that feeling on this record—I want everyone to feel like they know all these characters, and that they’re somehow better understood because these songs exist.”
Walker has been to Arcadia Live once before, but this time he’ll be backed by a full band.
Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and music will begin at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.thearcadialive.org or call the box office (830) 315-5483.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.