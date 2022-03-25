Celtic Angels to appear at Cailloux Theater Sunday

Bringing “a bit o’ Ireland” to the Texas Hill Country, the Celtic Angels will appear in Kerrville’s Cailloux Theater on Sunday, March 27 at 3 p.m.
The Celtic Angels will be joined by the Celtic Knight Dancers, featuring former lead dancers of Riverdance; and the Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin, playing authentic Irish instruments and arrangements.
The show recreates the mystery and magic of the Emerald Isle, according to Louise Barry, choreographer, using dance, costuming, lighting, fiddling, harmonies, and bits of musical history.
“This show highlights how Irish culture has been assimilated around the world,” Barry said. “We have tried to infuse the Irish tunes into a lot of American and folk and bluegrass tunes, because the roots are very similar. It’s quite a treat to see and hear.”
Tickets may be reserved in advance at the Cailloux Theater Box Office, by calling (830) 896-9393, or online at www.CaillouxTheater.com. Tickets are also available at the Kerrville Visitors Center.
Prices start at $25, with best seats just $45.
The Cailloux Performances are designed to bring eclectic, high-quality performances to Hill Country audiences. The Cailloux Theater is located at 910 Main St. Kerrville. Parking is free and the venue is located within walking distance of fine dining and drinking establishments.
