Pets of the Week – May 27. 2020

Kenzie
Kenzie is a male, red and white Lab/Hound mix. He is approximately 3 years old and weighs about 60 pounds. Kenzie is a very outgoing and friendly guy that has never met a person he doesn’t like. He would really love to be a part of your family and to be your best friend for life. His adoption fee is $50, which goes towards a rabies vaccination, a microchip, and the city/county registration. We also have the Family-Fit Program, a one-week trial period, to ensure he will be a good addition to your family and home. For information, call 257-3100, or visit Kerr County Animal Services at 3600 Loop 534.
Missy
Missy is a female, Domestic Short Hair cat. She is approximately 1 year old and weighs about 5 pounds. Missy is very sweet and loves to give cuddles. She is desperately seeking a cuddle buddy that will love her and give her the best life has to offer. Her adoption fee is $50, which goes towards a rabies vaccination, a microchip, and the city/county registration. We also have the Family-Fit Program, a one-week trial period, to ensure she will be a good addition to your family and home. For information, call 257-3100, or visit Kerr County Animal Services at 3600 Loop 534.
