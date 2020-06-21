Bereaved parents experience living in grief and uncertainty. Now we live with everyone else in this pandemic uncertainty.
This month of June we must forego the Annual Compassionate Friends Picnic.
However, all bereaved parents and their support group are invited to join The Compassionate Frends to share how our coping skills are keeping us going in these uncertain times.
The Hill Country Compassionate Friends, Bereaved Parents Support Group, will meet Tuesday, June 23, at 6:30 p.m. in Ryan Hall at First Presbyterian Church, located at 800 Jefferson St.
Wear your mask. We will sit at cleaned tables, socially distant as required.
The Compassionate Friends support group is open to all bereaved parents, grandparents and those who give emotional support.
For information, call Sue Endsley at (830) 928-7745.
For newsletter and national news, visit www.compassionatefriends.org.
