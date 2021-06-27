Mini Mart donates $12K for fireworks

Hill Country Mini-Mart LP co-owners David Fritz and Sylvia Fritz Dobbs presented a check for $12,000 to the City of Kerrville’s Parks and Recreation Department Friday in sponsorship of this year’s Fourth of July fireworks display.
The annual fireworks show is the largest in the Texas Hill Country and brings thousands of people into Kerrville every Independence Day. The fireworks display begins Sunday, July 4 directly after the Robert Earl Keen’s “Fourth on the River” event at approximately 9:30 p.m. in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Dr.
Mini Mart is a family-owned business started by William J. (Junior) Fritz in 1973. Mini-Mart convenience stores dot the Texas Hill Country in and around Kerrville and employ more than 135 people across 18 different locations. Under Fritz and Dobbs, the business continues to fulfill their father’s mission of “Serving the Needs of the Texas Hill Country” for generations to come.
The City of Kerrville extends its sincerest gratitude to Mini Mart and their contribution to the citizens of Kerrville and surrounding areas.
“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Mini-Mart for their generous donation to fund the fireworks show,” said Ashlea Boyle, director of Parks and Recreation. “Mini-Mart has deep roots in our community, and we are excited about their partnership with this patriotic celebration.”
