The Angel Tree Program, along with the Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign, is one of the Salvation Army’s best-known Christmas efforts.
More than 100,000 children across Texas will experience the joy of opening presents on Christmas morning thanks to generous donors and the help of the Salvation Army.
“The Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to children, seniors, and families who might be struggling to afford Christmas gifts this year.
“As we continue to navigate the lingering pandemic, families are still putting their lives back together and trying to make ends meet,” said Major Missy Romack of the Salvation Army. “Angels are available for adoption by community members and businesses, who in a small way will deliver the magic and message of Christmas to those in need.”
The Salvation Army Angel Trees are located at the Kroc Center, Riverhills Mall, Walmart and other businesses during the holidays.
The trees are decorated with paper angels, each representing a child or senior who – without this program – may not receive a gift at Christmas.
“We are forever grateful for the generous support of our community and local businesses that work alongside the Salvation Army to provide a joyous Christmas to those in need,” said Romack.
Angels will be available for adoption throughout the months of November and December.
Last year, more than 600 angels were available for adoption in Kerrville, and this year they expect to have 500 children and seniors enrolled in the program.
Gift distribution will take place at the Salvation Army Social Service Building, 855 Hays St., on Friday, Dec. 17.
Volunteers are needed to help sort and pass out the items to families who will come to collect them on distribution day.
“Last year, there was a brand-new way to support the Salvation Army Angel Tree through Walmart Registry for Good,” said Major Romack. “Walmart has partnered with the Salvation Army to make it possible for donors to purchase needed items online that will be delivered directly to the Salvation Army.
“You can search for the Salvation Army Kerrville at https://tsatx.org/ KerrvilleRegistryForGood and order items today that will benefit local families.”
For more information about adopting an Angel or current volunteer opportunities, call the Salvation Army Kroc Center at (830) 315-5751 or visit them at 201 Holdsworth Dr.
