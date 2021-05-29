The Salvation Army in Kerrville announced they are more than halfway to their $2M goal for the remodel of their Social Service Building and Shelter located at 855 Hays St.
The Perry & Ruby Stevens Charitable Foundation has awarded the Salvation Army a matching grant in the amount of $190,000. They need to match the grant dollar for dollar from community support. So far, they have raised $18,000 toward this goal. If you would like to help them remodel the Social Service Facility, any amount will help. Make sure to designate the gift to the Social Service Remodel Project. Room-naming opportunities are available.
The remodel will start with upgrades to the existing parking lot and entry to be ADA compliant, and move inside for a complete gutting of the interior. The Social Service building will consist of new offices, reception, client waiting areas and a multipurpose room. The Shelter renovations will include the addition of a Women and Family wing, common areas for both the Men and Women’s wings, laundry and kitchen upgrades.
In addition, designated sleeping quarters, classroom and study spaces will be created for participants in the Salvation Army Reconnect program.
Send donations to the Salvation Army, Attn: SS Remodel, 201 Holdsworth Dr., Kerrville, TX 78028.
For additional information regarding the Salvation Army Social Service remodel, contact Captain David Swyers, at (830) 315-5750.
