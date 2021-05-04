Give mom the gift of live music

After months of waiting, it may be time to bring Mom back to the Cailloux Theater to hear live music while enjoying the safety of "Social Distance Seating." Two great concerts are on tap for Mother's Day weekend.
Playhouse 2000, managers of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, will present a unique pair of special events on May 8-9, with the re-scheduled appearance by the New Buddy Holly Band and a new, all-acoustic show by Country writing legend Terry McBride.
The New Buddy Holly Band is among the most popular acts in the Hill Country. They've prepared a brand new show, dubbed "Ten Years Together," which will feature all of their usual energy and good-time feel, plus special guest artist Ruben Exum hitting the highlights from MoTown.
Focusing on the music made famous in the early years of "Rock-n-Roll," the New Buddy Holly Band has become famous for their renditions of hits from the Big Bopper to the Beach Boys, including Little Richard, Fats Domino, Ray Charles, and much more.
The New Buddy Holly Band will take the Cailloux Stage on Saturday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available in the upper sections of the auditorium, priced at $20.
Terry McBride was born and raised in Lampasas, Texas, and received a guitar for his ninth birthday from his father, the late Dale McBride, who was a recording artist with several Billboard-charted singles in the late 70's. It wasn't long before Terry was playing in local bands and spending summers on the road with his dad. After high school, Terry toured with multiple bands, and spent a two-year stint with Delbert McClinton.
Terry's group, "McBride & the Ride," recorded four albums for MCA, racking up several top five singles over the next few years, including "Sacred Ground," a No. 1 Single in 1992. "McBride & the Ride" were nominated for the Country Music Association's "Vocal Group of the Year" award, but eventually disbanded in 1995.
Terry began to focus most of his attention on songwriting, and through the years since has had songs cut by artists including Garth Brooks, George Strait, Reba McEntire, Hank Williams Jr., Ronnie Dunn, Alan Jackson, Trace Adkins, and Kenny Rogers, among many others.
In 2004 Terry co-wrote American Idol finalist Josh Gracin's top five single "Stay With Me/Brass Bed." He followed that up by co-writing "Play Something Country" with Ronnie Dunn, which was the fastest rising single of Brooks and Dunn's career and was also the final No. 1 song for the award-winning duo.
McBride has just launched a brand-new solo album, "Rebels and Angels." His show in Kerrville will feature songs from that efforts as well as past hits and stories about working with some of the giants of the industry.
Terry McBride will present his solo, acoustic show on Sunday, May 9 at 3 p.m. Tickets are available in all sections, priced from $15 to $30.
Seating for both of these performances is restricted to allow for social distance seating, providing six feet between seating pairs of seats. Parties of more than two should call the box office at 896-9393 for their group to be seated together. Face coverings are encouraged for all who attend, especially when entering and leaving the facility.
The Cailloux City Center is located at 910 Main St. in downtown Kerrville, and features two performing spaces - the Cailloux Theater and the "Black Box" VK Garage Theater.
Tickets for all City Center events can be purchased online at www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com; at the Cailloux Theater Box Office, in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; or by phone at any time by leaving a detailed message at 896-9393.
