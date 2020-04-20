Teacher Feature: Rachel Jordan

Rachel Jordan
School: Center Point Elementary.
Subject taught: Fifth-grade math and social studies.
Years teaching: Two years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I attended three colleges, but I graduated from Sam Houston State University with a bachelor of general studies in history, psychology and criminal justice.
Reason you chose a career in education: I've wanted to be a teacher since I was a little girl, but I wavered. Teaching has a bad rep as a career, but I find the positives outweigh that. I love to hang out with fifth-graders and make a difference.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Being able to interact with the kids here, who are great, and learn their stories.
Hardest part of teaching: Knowing some of the kids' stories, when there's only so much I can do to help them.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: Students are under so much more pressure than when I grew up, and they can be overwhelmed with the testing. I wish they had more chance to be kids, and reach their full potential.
Other duties at school: This is my first year at Center Point, so I don't have any extra assignments yet.
Hobbies/interests: Changing diapers and hanging with my own kids. I'm also about to start a masters degree program at Schreiner University, so that will be my new "hobby."
Personal history: I was born and raised in Kerrville, and graduated from Center Point High School in 2011. I started college at Texas State University, but then I got married to someone in the military, so we moved from Texas to Florida to Virginia to California. I attended the University of North Florida, and taught for a year at Simonsdale Elementary School in Portsmouth, Va. I finished my degree online at Sam Houston State. After my divorce I heeded Mother Teresa when she said, "If you want to change the world, go home and love your family." Center Point is my family, my mother, Judy Jordan still lives here, so I came home. I just bought a house in Kerrville, so I'm here to stay. I have two children, three-year-old Connor and nine-month-old Luke. They usually go to A Child's Place Learning Center, and next year Connor will be in Center Point pre-kindergarten.
