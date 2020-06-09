Schreiner University student Annessa Hernandez is a senior music education major and wrote the film score for a short film entitled "Rest Stop." "Rest Stop" is a short story by the American writer Stephen King, originally published in the Dec. 2003 issue of Esquire and collected in King's 2008 collection “Just After Sunset.”
The film wrapped production in the fall of 2019 and has been entered into various film festivals around the world.
Annessa received the news that she was nominated for Best Score and Best Composer by the Pinnacle Film Festival. She went on to win the Silver Award for the Best Original Score for "Rest Stop." She was also nominated for Best Composer in the Los Angeles Medium Film Festival and won the Gold Award for the Best Composer Short or Medium Film.
“This is a great achievement by an outstanding student,” said Marty Lenard, assistant professor of Music and director of University Bands at Schreiner University. “Annessa is a driven individual and works extremely hard towards her goals.”
Plans are currently in the works to exhibit Annessa’s work and show “Rest Stop” at the next Big Seed event with a future date to be determined.
For more information about Schreiner University’s Music Department, contact Marty Lenard, Assistant Professor of Music and Director of University Bands at Schreiner University, at mlenard@schreiner.edu.
