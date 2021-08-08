The Kerr County Animal Services facility has scheduled hours that allow families and working residents to visit the shelter, with appointments preferred.
Contact the staff by phone before going there, to ask if they are accepting surrendered animals at this time.
Call the office there at 257-3100 to get further instructions, or make an appointment to visit the facility on Loop 534, before driving to the facility.
Office hours now are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with lunch for staff at 12 noon-1 p.m.
The Kerr County Commissioners’ Court also approved a list of new fees related to residents wanting to surrender animals.
In general, the fees are less when the resident makes an advance appointment with the shelter staff, compared to just walking in during business hours.
The facility is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
When it’s safe again, according to the Animal Services staff and Hill Country Animal Advocates, families will be welcome to come and volunteer, and walk dogs, socialize with cats, with advance notice; and adopt or “foster” animals.
Volunteers must be 18 years of age or be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
