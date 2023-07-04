Hill Country Charity Ball Association, Inc. has raised more than $1.9 million for local nonprofits since the organization hosted its first ball in 1986.
For the third year in a row, Charity Ball has raised six figures to donate to local nonprofit.
The nonprofit organization was founded in honor of Charles Bowmer Schreiner V (Jan. 17, 1980-Jan. 2, 1981) who died of a congenital heart disorder.
Baby Charlie was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Schreiner IV (Mary Helen).
Each year, HCCBA, Inc. dedicates the proceeds of its annual black-tie ball to non-profit organizations seeking to improve the lives of others. Some of its most recent ball beneficiaries have included Habitat for Humanity (2019), Hill Country Youth Ranch (2021), Arcadia Theater (2022) and Arms of Hope (2023)
Hill Country Charity Ball Association, Inc. is now accepting applications from area nonprofit organizations that would like to be the recipient of the 37th Annual Hill Country Charity Ball. All requests must be in writing and received by Friday, July 14, 2023.
Applicants should submit a detailed description of their project/program and the amount requested. Each request should include organizational background, structure, purpose, objectives, financial statements, amount and specific intended use of funds requested.
The HCCBA does not fund salaries, operating expenses nor related administrative costs.
The application and criteria are available online at hillcountrycharityball.com, and all applications should be submitted to attn: Amanda Chipman, Hill Country Charity Ball, P.O. Box 291933, Kerrville, TX 78029.
For details regarding the application process or funding, contact Chipman further at (210) 269-9448 or email schez815@icloud.com.
