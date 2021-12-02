The Cailloux Theater is giving the gift of outstanding entertainment for the Hill Country this season, with options for every taste.
Whether you're planning to enhance your personal holiday season or looking for great, no-clutter gift options for loved ones, the Cailloux Theater calendar offers the perfect choice.
The Christmas season kicks off on Thursday, Dec. 2 with the Symphony of the Hills and their "Holiday Hopes" concert, which features the combined forces of the Symphony, the Grand Symphony Chorus and the Choirs of UTSA.
Tickets to enjoy "Holiday Hopes" are available beginning at just $25.
The very next night, the Cailloux switches styles to host the internationally famous vocal jazz greats the Four Freshmen.
With more than 50 years of tradition, the Four Freshmen continue to thrill audiences with the sound that has earned them awards and accolades for decades. Their show will feature both standard hits such as "Early Autumn" and "There Will Never Be Another You" and holiday favorites like "Snowfall," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "White Christmas."
The Four Freshmen will bring their show "Christmas" to the Cailloux stage on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available from $25 to $50, with discounts for students and children.
This concert is part of the Century 21-The Hills Realty Cailloux Performances series.
The holiday celebration continues with a family favorite, "The Nutcracker Ballet" presented by San Antonio's Quenedit Dance Theater on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Featuring full sets, lavish costumes, dynamic dancers and the most beautiful Christmas music of all time, the Quenedit Ballet Theater's "Nutcracker" is making an encore visit to Kerrville for the first time since 2017.
Reserved seating is specially priced from $22 to $30 for adults, and all children are just $10. This "Family-Friendly Pricing" is made possible by the show's sponsors, Barbara's Travel Service, Zach Riffett, CFP - EdwardJones, and Kendall Davison, AAMS - EdwardJones.
The Christmas Season at the Cailloux wraps up with a special appearance by the world-famous kings of western swing, Asleep At The Wheel, on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Led by Ray Benson for all of their 50 years, Asleep at the Wheel is a multi-Grammy Award winning band based in Austin. They'll be sharing their signature sound in a concert dubbed "Merry Texas Christmas, Y'all," which highlights both their standard hits and songs of the season especially written for Texas.
Tickets to see Asleep At the Wheel's "Merry Texas Christmas, Y'all" are still available in some sections, priced $30-$45, or just $15-$22.50 for children and students.
More Great Gift Options
Tickets to enjoy shows coming to the Cailloux in the new year make terrific gifts for those hard-to-give names on any Christmas list. Just a few are included here.
In January, Playhouse 2000 presents world-famous folk pioneers the Kingston Trio on Sunday, Jan. 16 at 5 p.m. The original folk music sensation will offer up hits like "Tom Dooley" and "This Land Is Your Land," plus a whole lot more. Tickets range from $25-$45.
Also in January the Cailloux will host the Symphony of the Hills' "Pops" concert on Thursday, Jan. 8, and the return of "The New Buddy Holly Band" on Saturday, Jan. 29.
In February, the Century-21 the Hills Realty Cailloux Performances will present "Nashville Live" featuring Jason Petty and special guest Gail Bliss. This concert will celebrate all the iconic Country stars you know and love from Johnny Cash to Conway Twitty, from Dolly Parton to Loretta Lynn, and everyone in between.
Also in February, the Symphony of the Hills returns with "Heart of the Strings," and the Hill Country Youth Orchestras will host their annual Fund Raising Gala.
Even more exciting offerings await in 2022, including a full year of plays and musicals presented by Playhouse 2000, Kerrville's Community Theater.
All details are available at the Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts' newly updated website, CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
Playhouse 2000 is manager, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, which includes both the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters and the Kit Werlein Annex. More information is available at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
