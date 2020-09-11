Alan Cone, volunteer instructor for AARP Safe Driver Classes in Kerrville, has been offering the class once a month locally.
Contact Cone at (830) 890-5815 to register, or email him at Alan@primecone.com for upcoming dates and times, and more information.
An AARP safe driver class can provide refresher information on the “Rules of the Road.”
In addition to offering lower insurance rates, Cone said, for many in this area, the courts will dismiss a traffic ticket when possible, if the driver has taken this course.
