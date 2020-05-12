The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library began modified in-person operations on Monday, May 4, 2020, following the guidelines issued in Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-18 and The Governor’s Report to Open Texas.
The library building will be open to the public Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Friday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The library will be closed on Sundays. The library will dedicate the hour of 10 a.m. – 11 a.m., Monday – Thursday for patrons who are considered at-risk to COVID-19. Curbside service will continue to be available for all patrons during library operating hours, and we encourage patrons to take advantage of this convenient option.
The Kerr Regional History Center remains closed at this time.
The City of Kerrville and the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library participate in social distancing and the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As such, desktop computers will not be available for use at this time. The library does offer Wi-Fi and mobile printing services for patrons who bring their own devices. Seating will be limited in the building, and signage will be posted to encourage social distancing among patrons and staff.
All programming, including Story Time and the Brown Bag Book Club, are canceled for the month of May. Children’s interactive items and the teen room’s Xbox will not be available for use at this time.
Don’t forget - the library is always open with their digital services. Patrons can find e-books and e-audiobooks, digital magazines and more at www.bhmlibrary.org. Members of the community may register or renew a card remotely via the online registration form found at www.bhmlibrary.org.
For more information, contact the library’s reference desk at 258-1274, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
