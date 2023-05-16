Teacher Feature: Lovey Ortiz

School: Center Point Secondary School.
Subject taught: Physical education, and the Career and Technical Education Program in Teaching.
Years teaching: 27 years.
Years at school/district: Two years.
College: I have a bachelor of science in kinesiology from Stephen F. Austin State University.
Reason you chose a career in education: Education wasn’t my first choice, I started college in accounting. But the first few semesters I became involved in college athletics, and it changed my mind to being a coach.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: The camaraderie with both school staff and students.
Hardest part of teaching: Changing my teaching philosophies to accommodate each student.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I see how stressed students get when it comes to testing. I would leave that up to the school district.
Other duties at school: I’m the head volleyball coach, head boys’ and girls’ track coach, head girls’ basketball coach, and assistant boys’ basketball coach.
Hobbies/interests: I enjoy being outdoors. I love to go to the river kayaking or paddleboarding.
Personal history: I was born in San Antonio, but we moved to Medina when I was eight years old. In Medina High School I played basketball, and participated in track, until I graduated in 1989. I started college at the University of Texas-Pan American, but transferred to Stephen F. Austin to complete my degree. I spent five years teaching and coaching in San Antonio, at McNair Middle School in Southwest ISD, and six years back where I graduated at Medina High School. In 2007 I was made the head volleyball coach in Medina, a post I held for 11 years. Then I spent three years teaching in the Edgewood ISD, and finally came to Center Point in 2021. I’m the baby of a family of six sisters, and now one is in San Antonio and the other four are in the Hill Country. When I was teaching in Medina one of my student-athletes was my niece, Lauren Ortiz, and now she’s in her first year of teaching and coaching here in Center Point. Sometimes she gets confused about whether to call me Aunt Lovey or Coach Ortiz. In my P.E. classes I’m trying to introduce my students to outdoor activities like archery, or teach them to cast with a rod and reel for fishing. I’m using an Amazon Wish List to obtain equipment for the Center Point schools.
