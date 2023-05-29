The Hill Country Quilt Guild is returning to their traditional Memorial Weekend schedule, May 26-27, as they host “The Power of Bright” Quilt Festival at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.

More than 200 juried entries by Master and Artesian quilters will be presented, along with vendors and gourmet food trucks.

