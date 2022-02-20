Kerrville Symphony features viola in rarely-performed concerto

The Symphony of the Hills presents “Heart of the Strings: hidden beauty” on Thursday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m., at the Cailloux Theater.
This concert features the exhilarating sound of the lesser-known string instrument, the viola, according to Dr. Eugene Dowdy, conductor.
“York Bowen composed an exhilarating concerto for the viola, which Curtis-trained San Antonio violist Julian Tello Jr. will perform,” Dowdy said.
“That’s only part of the beauty you will discover in this concert program—we hope to see you there.”
The concert will open with American composer Florence Price’s “Concert Overture No. 2,” containing music inspired by three spirituals.
Price was the first African-American woman to have an orchestral work played by a major American orchestra.
The program also includes Haydn’s “Symphony No. 88 in G Major.”
Seats can be reserved online at caillouxperformingarts.com or by calling or visiting the Cailloux Theater Box Office, (830) 896-9393. Box office window hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $25.
The concert is sponsored by Kerr County Abstract & Title and RE/MAX Kerrville.
This season will wrap on April 28, with “Primitive Echoes: mystery of war and peace.”
The Symphony board will announce the 2022-23 season lineup and begin reserving Patron Seating at that concert as well.
Full descriptions of each concert along with ticket links are available at www.symphonyofthehills.org.
