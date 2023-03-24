The Kerrville Public School Foundation announced “KPSF Trivia Night 2023,” a community event that promotes the work of KPSF and highlights its annual fundraising campaign.
Trivia Night 2023 will be on Saturday, March 25, at the Schreiner University Athletic and Event Center, from 6 to 10 p.m. Guests will enjoy food and drinks (cash bar), and will form teams to answer fun trivia questions.
Tickets are $50 per person or $400 for a team of eight and can be purchased online at www.kpsf.net. Table Sponsorships with special donor recognition and benefits are being offered at $2,500.
If you would like to support the work of the Kerrville Public School Foundation, but are unable to attend, you may donate at www.kpsf.net.
KPSF has a long history of funding innovative learning opportunities and technology requests by KISD teachers and superintendents for the betterment of all KISD classrooms and campuses.
KPSF is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization committed to mobilizing the community and its resources to further academic excellence for all students of Kerrville ISD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.